Letter: Paper has stopped serving its audience

What was:

• “Dilbert” — about engineers — relevant in Corvallis, a tech town.

• “Dear Abby” — an experienced advice column.

• “Conceptuis Sudoku” by Dave Green — beautifully constructed.

• “The Daily Puzzle” — possible to finish daily.

• Cops and Courts — what’s really happening in Corvallis — gone for years — why?

What is::

• “Crabgrass” — about third-graders — aimed at whom? Third-graders don’t read the newspaper.

• “Luann” — about teens — aimed at whom? Teens don’t read the paper.

• “Ask Amy” — amateur substitute.

• Sudoku.org.uk — an overseas cheaper substitute.

• L.A. Times puzzle only — doable maybe Monday-Thursday — got time to research cute puns, and trivia for other days?

The claim for all these changes was to keep it local, and make it cheaper.

Monday’s paper, Sept. 19, had no Corvallis news on the front page and little inside. Editorials were generic political rants from Chicago and Washington with a giant picture.

I have subscribed to a print copy for 34 years, since before we moved here. I wanted a local paper to help me understand Corvallis; we were moving from Maryland. Today’s paper would be no help at all.

By removing most of the features many people buy the paper to enjoy, often in the morning over breakfast, yes, many of us are boomers, the paper has stopped serving its audience. This is a zero-sum game. It is no longer worth the cost.

Natalie Daley

Corvallis