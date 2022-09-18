Letter: Paper could grow subscriber base

If you are determined to destroy your print subscriber base and force readers to the digital edition, you are on the right path.

I enjoyed the array of comics in the print edition, and resent that you chose to eliminate “Red and Rover.” That little diversion contained more wisdom than any of the pundits you publish on the editorial page. Furthermore, I am more interested in reading the opinions of my neighbors (letters to the editor) than the self-serving dribble of the pundits you seem so intent on providing.

Regarding the sports section, I am a Beavers fan and wish the Ducks well, but there are more schools playing college sports than our two locals. A roundup of scores from across the country used to be a staple of the Sunday paper. Now we are lucky to see how the top 25 fared.

Maybe you could improve your subscriber base if you put as much effort into getting the paper to people in a dry condition on time as you seem to devote to pushing them to the digital edition.

I am not a digital idiot, but in the morning I like to use a napkin to wipe the newsprint from my hands as I sip my coffee. I think you will find there are a lot of us out here. Have a nice day.

Kenneth R. England

Albany