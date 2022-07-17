 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Paper both-siderism on opinion page

Why are you both-siderism on the opinion page?

One party doesn’t believe in democracy. Are you the paper in favor of democracy? You haven’t been so far. Here is a list from Jay Rosen from press watchers:

1. Defense of democracy seen as basic to the job.

2. Symmetrical accounts of asymmetrical realities seen as malpractice.

3. “Politics as strategic game” frame seen as low-quality, down-market, amateurish— and overmatched.

4. Bad actors with a history of misinforming the public seen as unsuitable sources and unwelcome guests.

5. Internalizing of the “liberal bias” critique seen as self-crippling, a historic mistake in need of correction.

Chris Mullin

Philomath

