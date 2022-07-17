Letter: Paper always runs op-eds by liberals

The paper consistently runs op-eds by liberals John Crisp, Froma Harrop and others of like persuasion.

I always hope to see some balance on the op-ed page, but that’s like trying to find sub-$5 gas.

However, I have to thank Ms. Harrop for the “Hillary moment” in her July 10 piece, “Democrats don’t have to be dumb.” She ignores her own advice with her assertion that “Democratic voters tend to be more educated and economically sophisticated than their Republican counterparts.”

Just as Mrs. Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” comment helped to propel Donald Trump to the White House, “dumb” comments such as Ms. Harrop’s are likely to generate added support for her “less sophisticated” nemeses.

I hope to see many more similar public comments from the left before the midterms.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield