Letter: Palestinians are also Semitic people

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is immoral, inexcusable. My heart breaks for all the dead on both sides. Putin’s attack is barbaric.

It is also convenient for Israel; it has drawn world attention away from Amnesty International’s report outlining Israeli apartheid.

Our politicians don’t understand that “the two-state solution” is dead. It’s dead because Israel has illegally (by international law) moved well over a half-million of its citizens into the area Palestinians wanted for a “state.” That area’s now riddled like Swiss cheese by Israeli-only roads and settlements into so many disconnected pieces that it can’t be contiguous.

Israelis are ruled by one civilian law, and Palestinians by a different, military-style law. Only Jews have full human rights.

It is a deliberately-designed, systematic, systemic, inequality — apartheid. Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela both pronounced Israeli apartheid worse than South Africa’s.

Amnesty’s report has been called antisemitic, yet those discriminated against by Israel (the Palestinians) are also a Semitic people. The New York Times and other media are trying to kill Amnesty’s report by ignoring it. Meanwhile, Palestinians regularly have their homes, farms, olive trees, even their own lives, violently abused by Israelis.

Some desperate Palestinians have been striking back at Israelis, which doesn’t address the root problem, since the victims are ordinary Israelis and not the leaders or policy-makers. It only allows Israel to brand all Palestinians as terrorists.

The only just solution is a single, actually democratic state, with equal rights for all who live between the Jordan and the sea.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

