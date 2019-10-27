A few years ago my husband and I moved to our idea of heaven, known locally as Corvallis, specifically Vineyard Mountain. We live in the forest and are happy that the forest creatures that own our forest let us share it with them. The deer know that folks on their mountain won't shoot them or harm them in any way, although we do grumble quietly amongst the neighbors about our beautiful flowers becoming their lunch. We know that will happen. If we don't want to share with them, we can fence every plant we want to keep.
We discovered immediately that we shared the forest with many stunning birds. One in particular calls to us regularly at night. The sound reminds us we're not in the city. We recognize his call and even return it, establishing a harmonious conversation. Sometimes we see the male not far from our house. It's like seeing a friend. He is a breathtaking barred owl. If you read the newspaper's Oct. 16 story, you'll know who I'm talking about.
Dave Wiens participates in a U.S. government experiment, shooting barred owls in an effort to determine if they play any part in the decline of the northern spotted owl. According to Wiens, who did graduate work in owl interactions, "It's a little distasteful to kill owls to save other owl species." Really?
You have free articles remaining.
I don't know which is worse: using taxpayer money for this experiment or Wiens, who finds it "a little distasteful to shoot barred owls to death."
Anyone else want to chime in here? Is anyone else sickened by what's occurring in this government experiment? Join me in making your voice heard to everyone. Speak out against this despicable activity.