Letter: Outdoor seating has been very popular

It is ironic that it’s the city's economic development office that is proposing to reduce restaurant outdoor seating by eliminating tents and street tables in winter and allowing only small umbrella coverings for outdoor seating, beginning next summer.

These changes are being proposed without being shared with the public and without any clear justification. They also directly conflict with the city’s economic development strategies to promote year-around business downtown. The only argument that’s been made is that additional parking spaces are needed to attract customers to downtown businesses.

Anyone who regularly shops, dines or otherwise visits downtown knows that a lack of parking is not an issue plaguing the city, especially during winter months. To the contrary, outdoor dining serves a much greater population than do the few parking spaces dedicated to outdoor seating.

The city’s allowance of covered outdoor seating has helped sustain a number of Corvallis’ eateries through the COVID-19 pandemic, has been of direct benefit to downtown business in general, and, as staff members admit, has been broadly popular in the community. It needs to be retained year-round.

Jim Owens

Corvallis