Letter: Outdoor seating has been big plus

The livability and quality of life in downtown Corvallis is greatly enhanced by the availability of outdoor dining and socializing. But, there are proposed changes being made by the Corvallis Economic Development Office that will end this.

The outdoor seating has been a tremendous plus for the restaurants, eateries, and other shops in downtown Corvallis. During the COVID-19 crisis, which is ongoing, it has been a great means in which people have been able to continue to socialize and shop in a safe environment.

Restaurants and taverns contribute to a vibrant downtown atmosphere for which Corvallis is well known. Far more Corvallis citizens are able to use the public spaces than when they were occupied by only a few parked cars.

On many evenings, I have observed well over 25 patrons using the designated outdoor dining spots. This is of far greater value than wasting this space on the three or four cars that may, or may not, occupy this valuable public space.

It should be clear to anyone that the outside dining structures have greatly contributed to the livability, as well as the economic viability of Corvallis. It attracts people downtown to shop, recreate and dine.

The limitation of protective structures to flimsy umbrellas also a bad idea. Current structures are far more comfortable and safer. The business owners in the downtown area have invested much into setting up year-round comfortable outdoor seating.

The existing plan is far better for the citizens of Corvallis as well as downtown businesses.

J Boone Kauffman

Corvallis