Letter: Our most important teachers: at home

A June 5 James Farmer letter asks, “Where did shooter learn to hate?”

He writes it was in our public schools. That’s quite the condemnation of our school system for such a specific cowardly act. Indeed, a terrible insult.

However, I too feel we have lived in the failure of our country’s school system. Somehow a selfish, mean spirited conman philanderer, dictator-wannabe was elected as our 45th president in Donald Trump. Not only that, he doesn’t seem that smart.

There is some solace as his presidential electoral victory shattered the record of losing the popular vote by 2.3 million, but that’s little solace considering Trump has brought this greatest of countries to the doorstep of insurrection.

But back to our country’s school system: For at least 40 years, there has been too much emphasis on teaching math as to the loss of teaching social science, especially civics and government. For the most part, high school students must master quadratic equations to graduate, but are not required to know how our government is structured and works.

There are current attempts to balance this out with a public service requirement as well as a .5 civics class needed to graduate beginning in 2026, but helping students learn civics and civility has not been emphasized, while algebra has been put upon a pedestal.

I agree with Mr. Farmer that something is wrong in our education system. What he doesn’t mention is our most important teachers are the ones we have at home.

Charles Roberts

Corvallis

