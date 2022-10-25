Letter: Our local voter's pamphlet is biased

Every election cycle, I am bewildered at some of the measures we vote on as sent by the Oregon Secretary of State.

The bias is noteworthy, because Oregon is a deep shade of blue. Measure 111 wants us to vote for health care as a fundamental right and include it in the Oregon Constitution. Supporters state that the financial impact is indeterminate, e.g., the Legislature gets a blank check, and we get higher taxes. Per usual, there are 15 letters of support and only two opposed.

Measure 112 is pure nonsense by removing “language allowing slavery … as punishment for a crime.” No prison … maybe? Again, financial impact is indeterminate. Measure 113 was invented by Democrats to force attendance when in some circumstances they were trying to force a quorum to pass bad legislation.

If Democrats want all of the power, then do away with the quorum. Eighteen arguments in favor and none against. Really? Read who supports it.

Measure 114 is another attack on the Second Amendment and will likely be trashed by the courts. Another financial impact that is indeterminate. The measure is 11 whopping pages (sarcasm: no overreach there). I lost count of the “in favor” arguments at 25-plus. Let me remind voters that Bernie Sanders’ Vermont has no such gun laws on the books at all.

In my opinion, our local voter's pamphlet is biased. We face (again) indeterminate voting on indeterminate measures, which means indeterminate taxation.

Robin Rose

Corvallis