Letter: Our government should serve all

Congress has named the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

This is not constitutional. The complete separation of government and religion is a founding principle of our country. Government is called upon to treat every citizen as equal in the eyes of the law.

All citizens (not just religious citizens) have an equal right to hold the beliefs or views they wish. They have no right of, and should have no expectation of, being favored or disfavored by government because of their beliefs. This cannot take place if special recognition or privileges are granted religious citizens.

It is never the business of government to impose religious ritual upon its citizens. Ours is a secular government that should serve all citizens equally.

I urge you to oppose the National Day of Prayer, and instead support the National Day of Reason, also celebrated annually on the first Thursday in May.

The National Day of Reason is a celebration of critical thought, scientific integrity and free inquiry.

We have seen a dangerous tide of irrational antiscience legislation sweep the country in the last two decades by elected leaders at every level who choose prayer and dogma over responsible social policy. It is critical that we stand firmly in support of reason and science.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis

