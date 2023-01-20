Letter: Our forefathers were true geniuses

Every time I read another letter to the editor by Robert Harris (the latest, “Time to abolish the Second Amendment,” on Jan. 11), my blood boils.

We’ve watched for decades the slow demise of the values that made this country great. Now instead of taking responsibility for our disturbed youth, Harris blames an inanimate tool and espouses further erosion of our rights and values.

The irony is that the militia was created not only to repel invaders but also to act as protection against our own out-of-control leaders and possibly even our own armies.

The safeguards outlined in the Second Amendment allow our citizens the ability to defend themselves even against our own government if it becomes too oppressive.

Our forefathers were true geniuses who remarkably are still very relevant and insightful.

I am by no means a radical rightwing nut-job, but I do believe in the wisdom of our ancestors.

The road to our eventual destruction is paved with the loss of morality, values, accountability and common sense, just as it was for Rome and other great societies. Think, people!

Steve Boyd

Albany