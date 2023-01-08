 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our country has a new day to observe

Our country has a new day to observe once a year: Jan. 6 will be forever known as the Day of Treason.

We can only hope it will be instructive and inspire us never to let it happen again.

David Clark

Shedd

 

