Letter: Other protests pale compared to Jan. 6

Answers to John Brenan’s June 7 questions (“Rot introduced as result of elections”):

Russian oil — boycotted. Less oil for sale — higher costs. Oil companies aren’t helping. Three hundred percent profit! Russia selling its oil funds Russia’s invasion. To hell with Ukraine?

When we’re forming inside our mothers, millions of interactions take place. They can lead to a variety of results. Like being attracted to the same sex. Or feeling you’re born in the wrong body. It’s rare, but it happens.

That’s nature. God’s work.

Defunding the police is a misuse of words. Police aren’t equipped to handle people with mental problems. Mental health workers can handle some situations without guns. Would more guns/cops at Uvalde have helped?

Bail can keep a person in jail for months while waiting for a trial, even for minor offenses. A traffic offense. Is that fair?

Inflation occurs when supply doesn’t meet demand.

COVID-19 caused lost jobs and recession. Helping people get through this period kept millions of us in our homes/apartments and buying food. No action would result in hungry, homeless, desperate families everywhere. Prefer that?

Institutional racism was and is a strong force in our country. Don’t be afraid.

Learn!

Right-wing militias invaded our Capitol with guns, stole things, tried to overturn a fair election, tried to hang Mike Pence, and smeared feces. Other protests pale compared to that of Jan. 6.

Disinformation and scare tactics won’t work on those informed.

Will Reid

Corvallis

