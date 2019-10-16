An open letter to the mayor and the City Council:
In March 2018 I sent you information about the 18-acre homeless campus in Klamath Falls which is anchored by a new building by the Union Gospel Mission. If you recall, the campus is to be one-stop shopping for all services related to homelessness. The acreage was donated by a medical services clinic and is located 1 mile from downtown.
Recently I talked with the city manager, Nathan Cherpeski, about the progress being made in Klamath Falls. He said things were moving in the right direction but it was still early in the process. The Gospel Mission has opened its doors and other organizations are developing offices on campus. However, there is still troublesome behavior downtown from longtime homeless people.
Klamath Falls passed an enhanced exclusionary zone to combat unwanted behavior which affects downtown businesses and Livibility. Since this ordnance was passed, the situation has improved immeasurably, according to Nathan. He stated that these people are very afraid of being excluded from downtown and behavior has improved.
The Corvallis City Council and the mayor have done a disservice to all residents and businesses of downtown by not passing the exclusionary zone ordinance. Albany has enacted one and now I find Klamath Falls has enacted one. For those of you who think this type of ordinance is either in humane or punishing, either don’t live downtown or don’t frequent Central Park or use the library. People behave in outrageous ways until rules are developed and enforced. Why is it inhumane to demand proper behavior?
It took me less than 10 minutes to gather this information about what other cities are doing. Has anyone in the city or council bothered to investigate other models to address homelessness?
Yvonne Mccallister
Corvallis (Oct. 2)