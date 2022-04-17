Letter: OSU should allow discussion of ideas

As of April 8, Oregon State University no longer requires weekly COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated people because “it is no longer evident that being vaccinated will substantially stop transmission in ways that would justify continuing…”

This is a university concession that vaccination offers no benefit when slowing COVID-19 transmission.

If the vaccine is no longer a transmission variable, then the only reason for continued mandate enforcement is to direct the individual health choices of the university’s 30,000 members. My health choices are not the university’s concern.

OSU should eagerly give up policing the medical choices of its community. It should return to being an institution dedicated to educating its students and providing an environment where alternative ideas can be freely discussed.

Scott Fairbanks

Corvallis

