Dick Powell’s “Some Perspective on Forest Uproar” letter from Sept. 29 gave a nice history lesson about our Mac/Dunn forest but missed the point. This is not a “controversy,” it is just asking the Oregon State University forest managers to please follow the 2005 Forest Plan. Remember, this forest is not under the Oregon Forest Practices Act; it is considered as a private land holding. Also remember that this forest is the largest research, teaching, and demonstration forest, and a principal asset of the university's College of Forestry.
Another way to think of it is if you had 11,000 acres of forest and harvested (clear-cut) 120 acres each time you harvested you wouldn’t have much timber to sell in 20 years, even if you replanted after each harvest. As Gifford Pinchot, the country's first national forester, said, “The purpose of Forestry is tree farming.” The only difference between a farmer and a forester is that the length of time it takes for the crop to mature (20-40-80 years). The other values our forests have are clean water flow, protection against erosion, habitat, recreation, and, yes, influence on climate. Mac/Dunn also have the other values mentioned earlier.
So, for all those that are not sure what the “uproar” is about please go to the OSU Forestry website and read the 2005 Forest Plan. https://cf.forestry.oregonstate.edu/sites/default/files/mcdunn_plan.pdf.
It’s really a great guide for managers if they follow it.
Stan Hall
Corvallis (Oct. 2)