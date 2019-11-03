I highly support Oregon State University President Ed Ray's desire to pull out of the Oregon State Police contract with OSU. It is high time the students paid for their own protection and we taxpayers use those officers to fight crime. Pulling those officers back into public protection will be a superb reallocation of state resources. Given Ed's predilection to push political correctness 24/7, let us give him exactly what he wants.
Like it or not, this woman set the police up and created a situation she could weaponize. Was she channeling Jussie Smollett in Chicago? She owes OSU, the State Police, and fellow students an apology. Take her to court. Go look at the Harvard Boston case of Henry Louis Gates Jr.(appears on NPR) when he locked himself out of his house and insulted the uniform of the local police as this young woman did. He got no sympathy from anyone, as was right.
If you side with Ed Ray and want to allow the insulting of your police, then we should withdraw the police from campus. Of the police I have met in Corvallis, they'll risk their lives for you. Do not insult the uniform or their authority unless you want Corvallis to become Portland, Los Angeles, Seattle, or New York City. Ed needs to get out of his ivory tower in Kerr.
Robin Rose
Corvallis (Oct. 18)