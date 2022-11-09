Letter: OSU leaders are diminishing trust

Monday night’s “listening session” for the McDonald-Dunn Forest had about 60 participants, but only one person from either of the two committees developing Oregon State University’s forest plan.

How do these folks expect to fulfill their responsibilities if they don't listen to community members? A video recording is no substitute for being present and looking someone in the eye. Also notably absent: any of the OSU trustees or President Murthy.

An overwhelming majority harshly criticized OSU’s forestry practices, from their overzealous clearcutting without any research basis to violations of their collaborative commitment and a profound lack of ecological considerations.

One indigenous student explained how she is taking a class in forest ecology, but when she visits McDonald-Dunn, she sees the exact opposite of what she has been taught (ecological devastation).

Several folks noted that OSU’s forest managers seem oblivious to research showing that the forest is a living, connected organism. One person revealed that out of more than $12 million in timber “harvests,” less than 1% went toward research. OSU logged 480 acres of forest in 2019, a rate that would cut the entire Mac-Dunn in 23 years. Not a single person spoke in favor of OSU’s forestry practices.

In a glaring example of proceduralism, college leaders decided to forego the next “listening session” and instead present us with forest management options to choose from. The current college leaders are only diminishing public trust. Visit our Friends of OSU Old Growth website for more info.

Doug Pollock

Corvallis