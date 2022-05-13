Letter: Ortega is committed to justice for all

I’m writing to urge voters to reelect Judge Darleen Ortega to the Oregon Court of Appeals, ensuring our courts remain places of justice.

I first met Darleen 20 years ago at a church retreat. I, a young middle school teacher, and Darleen as a civil attorney, found common ground caring about the success of all Oregonians, wanting all to have a voice, have as many life choices as possible and see barriers removed that would prevent their successes.

I celebrated with Judge Ortega when she first became a judge in 2003, knowing that she would thoughtfully and sincerely consider the perspectives of all people and cases. I’ve had the privilege of watching her and her fellow judges evaluate whether proceedings were fair and laws were applied correctly.

She is the first woman of color and only Latina to serve as an appellate judge in Oregon. She knows grit; growing up in Banks, her parents could not afford to send her to college.

She graduated as valedictorian of her high school. She attended George Fox University, graduating with honors, and then got a law degree from University of Michigan. She is and has been a mentor to many young people who see themselves in her.

She works hard for Oregon, committed to justice for all, authoring more than 800 opinions. She has won numerous awards for judicial and community leadership.

We should be proud to have Ortega continue to serve us. It is a privilege to count her as a friend.

Rebekah Schneiter

Halsey

