Letter: Oregon needs to fix homeless problem

Oregon’s serious homelessness issue unfortunately has only increased throughout the recent years.

With that, the rise in unaccompanied youth has skyrocketed as well. Public school data reported an estimated 23,765 students experienced homelessness in the 2018-19 school year. And 2,654 of those students were unsheltered. Attending a public high school in Oregon can be eye-opening because of how common homeless and high-poverty families are, especially during this pandemic. Oregon needs to begin rapid rehousing, which would help people get a house quickly and increase self-sufficiency.

Along with that, we need better funding and many more youth centers that would help temporarily house youth. Rehousing can give many youth permanent housing. Getting a teen into a stable housing program would significantly impact their future because they would have time to focus on their education and other important matters.

Here in Corvallis we have a local youth shelter called Jackson Street that implants a mix of both of those. Jackson Street is going on its 20th year helping youth in our community. The program has strong values and work to prevent homelessness in many ways, such as teaching skills for self-sufficiency. Oregon needs more shelters like Jackson Street to fix its huge homeless population.

Sofia Robel

Corvallis

