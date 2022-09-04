Letter: Oregon Measure 114 to appear on ballot

Oregon Measure 114 will appear on the November ballot for voters to either approve or reject.

The measure, if passed, would ban large-capacity magazines, arbitrarily defined as 10 rounds or higher, except for current owners (make sense out of that), and would require a permit to purchase any gun (cap, BB and pellet guns included, I guess). To obtain a permit, the applicant would need to complete a firearms safety course, pass a background check, pay a fee (of course), provide their life history, be fingerprinted and photographed.

Now ask yourself, What is the purpose behind this measure? Is it to prevent lunatics or criminals from legally buying guns? I think anyone can see the problem here. Lunatics and criminals don’t care how many measures or laws are passed. If they’re determined to commit a crime or mass murder, they’ll get the gun to do it, legally or otherwise.

Apply the language of Measure 114 to the Columbine, Parkland and Uvalde school shootings, and determine whether any part of Measure 114 would have prevented these events. So what’s the real motive behind Measure 114? It’s to give the illusion to the uninformed that the governor and Legislature know what they’re doing, because they believe, through their ignorance regarding gun matters, that Measure 114 will really have an impact on mitigating future shootings.

Sadly, the only citizens who will feel the impact of this measure are law-abiding citizens. And the beat goes on.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany