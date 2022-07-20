Letter: Oregon already has its abortion laws

John Dearing tells us that the Supreme Court has “imposed on our secular nation the religious belief that women have no constitutional right to control their own reproduction.”

That’s absolute nonsense. The court has done nothing to preclude women’s use of birth control pills, IUDs, morning-after pills or even abstinence.

The court’s recent ruling does not declare any federal law unconstitutional, as Congress never bothered to pass any law safeguarding abortion.

Nor has it outlawed abortion in any or all of the 50 states. It has, very simply, ruled that each state is free to pass its own laws addressing the subject.

Here in Oregon, such laws already exist. You can still call your doctor’s office to change the C-section scheduled for Thursday to an abortion on Tuesday, and the Supreme Court won’t lift a finger to stop you.

And why on earth should all hospitals in Oregon be required to perform abortions? I’ve lived here 15 years and have never heard of any woman being unable to schedule one.

Finally, Mr. Dearing, consider this: From 2010 through 2019, we averaged 663,610 abortions per year vs. 3.9 million live births. That looks to me like ridiculous numbers of women doing absolutely nothing proactively to “control their own reproduction” prior to the onset of pregnancy, and that is disgraceful behavior, plain and simple.

John Brenan

Corvallis