Letter: Open DMV office two days a week

As of May 27, the Lebanon Department of Motor Vehicles office will be closed for three months.

The justification given was that the Corvallis office is short-staffed. The announcement was made last minute, prior to a three-day Memorial Weekend, which I am sure will limit the strength of the outcry this travesty deserves.

East Linn County already has limited services due to its geographic location. Local aid budgets are severely diminishing because of the COVID-19 fallout, the gentrification (greed) of rental properties pricing low-income people out of any affordable housing, and the political climate of token or no real governmental/community action.

As a volunteer for a nonprofit agency in Lebanon, I see the daily struggles people face dealing with no transportation or money, and no housing.

No public input, comment or adequate prior warning was given. Yes, other communities were affected. These state services are mandated by law. If you do not follow the mandate, you can be arrested, tried in court, fined and penalized on top of already being dangerously affected by your economic situation.

Solution: Keep the Lebanon DMV office open two days a week.

Provide a satellite site to personally assist those who do not have a computer, a car, access to a phone. You might limit services for driving tests to another office. Older citizens need help maneuvering this computer system, and often have no support person to guide them.

Judith Draper

Lebanon

