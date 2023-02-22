I have criticized Chinh Le in the past for his lack of understanding of economic laws.
At the same time, I also noted that this lack is a failing on the part of most people, including editors of newspapers. That opinion of mine still stands.
However, I was quite pleased with Chinh Le’s letter in the edition of Feb. 3 (“A good argument stands on its merit”) and would like to commend both the writer and the letter. It was thoughtful and well-reasoned.
I was particularly pleased with his support of the idea that “a good discussion with others exposes the complex diversity of our human nature and society.” This is a charming mouthful, because discussion of the pros and cons of an issue is the only way to get closer to what we may hope is the truth.
Peggy Richner
Millersburg