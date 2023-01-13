Letter: One of the premier programs in nation

The paper has very poor to nonexistent reporting of Oregon State University women’s basketball.

This upsets me. Again, we have a very competitive team, having beaten University of California, Los Angeles, at home and Arizona State University on the road.

We have a three-time freshman of the week and nine-time double-double player, Raegan Beers. Our team consistently draws crowds over 3,000. This morning the paper reported that “Illinois women end poll drought.” Who cares?

Jesse Sowa does report on local basketball, which is good. We also see articles about OSU men’s basketball. I want to see printed articles about the highly successful OSU women’s basketball team, one of the premier programs in the nation.

Bill Lauer

Corvallis