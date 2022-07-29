Letter: One must wonder what'll happen next

After World War II, much of the world’s industrial base had just been destroyed, so when anyone wanted almost anything, it probably had to be purchased from the U.S.

Therefore, we experienced the greatest national economic boom in history. Plus by the 1970s it appeared we had also dealt with racism and pollution and corruption, etc. The future looked good (Note 1: We now know we were wrong about all three).

Additionally, most of us had neighbors or friends or family with very strong religious beliefs, which is still mystifying, because a belief is not based on facts (a fact is something proven to be true). But if they preferred myths or ancient legends, etc., to facts. These are constitutionally protected choices that had little meaningful impact on the rest of us, so for decades life was good for all.

However, the recent rise of extreme white Christian nationalism has brought our secular coexistence to a screeching halt, because many MAGAs have many fears of the future (massive social and economic changes, the great replacement theory, plus QAnon absurdities, Jan. 6, declining church attendance, etc.). So, supposedly, by reversing decades of progress, this will make us great again? (Note 2: Though similar, today’s technology revolution will be far more disruptive than history’s original Industrial Revolution).

Unfortunately, having zero ability or even the desire to capitulate to their rearward ways, one must wonder what will happen next, though I’m cautiously hopeful there are still more critical-thinking voters than regressive, fearful voters.

Erwin Roberts

Corvallis