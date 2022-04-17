Letter: On the percentage of illiteracy here

Re: “Illiteracy makes a person vulnerable” by Michael Coolen, April 6:
He presents as fact that 150,000,000 Americans (55.5% of the adult population) are, at best, semi-literate, while more than 25% are, indeed, functionally illiterate. Prorate those numbers over Corvallis’ adult population to glean how totally absurd they are. He would have you believe that but 21,487 of us could read and understand his letter, while 26,798 could not. Who knew that could be the case in the second-most educated city in the United States?
He then says that a “high proportion” of the 150 million are Fox News viewers, but Fox’s highest-rated broadcast (“Tucker Carlson Tonight”) draws an average of only 4.5 million viewers. That’s 3% of the semi-literate, or worse. This is a high proportion? If so, does the remaining 97% somehow constitute a low proportion?
Finally, Ginni Thomas’ views on the 2020 election differ from Mr. Coolen’s, so she is branded “so dangerous.” Why? I don’t agree with her either, but I don’t see danger there any more than I would in Jill Biden’s opinion on the Portland riots.
John Brenan
Corvallis