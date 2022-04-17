Letter: On the percentage of illiteracy here

He presents as fact that 150,000,000 Americans (55.5% of the adult population) are, at best, semi-literate, while more than 25% are, indeed, functionally illiterate. Prorate those numbers over Corvallis’ adult population to glean how totally absurd they are. He would have you believe that but 21,487 of us could read and understand his letter, while 26,798 could not. Who knew that could be the case in the second-most educated city in the United States?