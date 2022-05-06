 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Old bank should not be torn down

If the Albany Revitalization Agency, which a few years ago acquired the vacant Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany, had sold it to Linn County for expansion of county offices, we wouldn’t have just read the headline “Dreams of renovating Albany bank building die” (April 26).

Bessie Johnson, City Council member and chair of the governing arm of Central Albany Revitalization Area, says she has no idea how much money would be available from ARA to help anyone who might want to buy the old Wells Fargo building.

From the article on the bank building: “The agency already greenlit millions for a waterfront project along Water Avenue earlier this year.”

What a mess!

And just a short walk northeast up First Avenue, you will find an old, unsightly, vacant tavern next to the well-maintained Albany Civic Theater. That tavern should be demolished, but the Wells Fargo building definitely should not be torn down.

Mary Brock

Albany

 

