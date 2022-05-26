Letter: Oil companies spend millions on lobbying

Placing the blame for fuel prices seems to very easy to do.

I blame President Biden for not taking our representatives to task for not demanding inquiries into the five leading petroleum producers for raising their prices while tripling their profits. These petroleum companies are expected to increase the export of their products to over 3.2 million barrels a day.

In 2018 the oil and gas companies spent $84 million on congressional campaigns. Our elections have come down to those with the most money for election campaigns winning, and the first order of business for any politician is to be reelected.

This may be hard to believe, but politicians are always seeking support, and that support is dependent on having lobbyists help make deals. For the year 2021, the four leading oil producers had spent $374.7 million on lobbying by Oct. 28.

If you are curious to see how your representative voted and how much they received from oil companies, you can visit the bipartisan Center for Responsive Politics website and it will have that information, for Democrats and Republicans alike.

Kurt Dustin

Crabtree

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0