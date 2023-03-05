RE: Albany Police Department’s 2022 Crime Report. The report included information on narcotic-related seizures for 2022.

From the article “Albany police release 2022 crime report” in the Feb. 22 edition:

Linn County was designated a “high intensity drug trafficking area” in 2016. The next year, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement task force was established, with personnel from APD, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon National Guard and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

In 2022, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine seizures in terms of grams all decreased, while heroin seizure numbers went up.

“Narcotics investigations may target certain drugs over others in particular years based on a number of factors,” the report said.

Fentanyl continues be a growing problem in the area. While the amount of fentanyl pills seized went down in 2022, the amount of fentanyl in grams went up from 2021.

Overdoses were also a growing issue in Albany. According to the report, the nine overdose deaths in 2022 were more than in the previous three years combined. Overdoses in general were up from 50 to 89. This is a large jump from the 21 overdoses in 2019. Fentanyl was present in 68.5% of overdoses in 2022.

Quoting the latest summary of the 2022 Public Safety Report: “The illicit use of fentanyl and the resulting overdose present a dangerous emerging trend in the community.”

My observations are that obviously this task force is not working … discussions are needed.

Paula Connaghan

Lebanon