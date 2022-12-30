Letter: Numbers for girls have skyrocketed

I was sad to see the story in the Sunday, Dec. 18 paper of the rise in hate speech against LGBTQ individuals on social media (“Anti-LGBTQ hate speech and threats thrive online”).

Additionally, I’m aware that there has been censorship on Facebook and Twitter of gay, lesbian and other writers who write against the puberty blockers (GnRH agonists) being used on children, the dangers of hormones and surgeries to appear as the opposite sex, and discussion of who is a woman/man.

These stories are also not being covered by our major media newspapers. Withholding information that is in debate within the overall community is not helpful.

Helen Joyce, in a recent interview, estimated that two-thirds of young people who decide to take hormones and have surgeries to change their bodies to look like the opposite sex first identify as gay or lesbian. The numbers for girls have skyrocketed (4,000%) in the last 10 years. What is causing them to permanently change their bodies? Is it homophobia from society?

If a woman gets harassed simply because of looking more masculine, will she decide it is easier to live appearing as a man? Is this really what we want to advocate by censoring discussion on this topic?

We need more tolerance for males and females who are gender nonconforming, not more surgeries and hormones. Much has been written about this by writers on Substack, including Abigail Shrier, Lisa Selin Davis, Colin Wright, Andrew Sullivan, Helen Joyce and Kathleen Stock.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis