Letter: Now they get the weekends off

So, we no longer have Saturday or Sunday bus service due to a supposed driver shortage.

Seems we are once again losing drivers to a nearby system, and there are no trainees in the pipeline.

This sounds very similar to our problems from several years ago. Increased federal funding based on ridership numbers, a mandatory (unvoted) transit fee on our water bills, and a change in the contractor were supposed to be solutions to our dilemmas, make fares obsolete and get a better contractor.

Since we no longer have a public commission for transit, we no longer have the transit advocates, budget oversight and public forum for our transit system we once had.

Even though the commission had no real power when it came to oversight, we were still a voice for the public when things didn't look right. I know. I chaired the commission for many years, right up until the end.

But outside influences convinced the City Council we were no longer needed, and that was that.

Long ago the commission advocated for the system to be brought "in-house," to make the drivers city employees, give them the respect they deserved and do away with the third-party issues.

Instead, 10 years later, we are right back where we were, in a sad state of affairs.

Oh, and now that they have Saturdays off, seems there was a "Bus Roadeo" scheduled for Saturday. Interesting.

Stephen Friedt

Corvallis