Letter: Now is the time to get started

I write to urge all community members to contact the Greater Albany Public Schools Board to adopt and publicize an outcome-based academic improvement plan with goals, strategy, timeline and progress reports as soon as possible.

I had hoped that the board would discuss this issue at its recent meeting, but members refused to place it on their agenda.

It is worth repeating the following facts about recent state achievement tests:

1. Only 32% of GAPS 11th-grade students passed state math tests in 2019.

2. In two GAPS elementary schools, a shockingly low 17% of third-graders passed the state math test, and only 11% passed the English test.

3. The numbers above are in spite of the fact that funding for schools has increased by an annual average of 18.49% for the past 16 years.

Let us all ask for a great Albany school district which will provide all students a bright future. We need to give our students a solid foundation to learn, grow, be inspired, advance in high technology, visit the moon, explore the Mars and develop nuclear fusion technology that will generate power that provides a clean and limitless source of energy as we face the challenges of climate change.

Now is the time to get started; our children’s future is too valuable to wait.

Mae Yih

Albany

