Letter: November is time to vote them out

Women have been betrayed.

Any woman who has had a miscarriage knows that life, many times, does not begin at conception.

Human life begins only at birth. A miscarriage is known in medical terms as a spontaneous abortion. When a miscarriage occurs (an act of God), it is because the fertilized egg is not developing as it should to bring about a healthy embryo and birth. That fertilized egg is passed, often with pain, trauma and heartache for the woman and her family.

Women have been betrayed by the Supreme Court when it took an essential Constitutional right from them to have a safe and legal choice to determine their own reproduction. The life and health of the mother, her reproductive organs and her future possibility for pregnancy have now been put in jeopardy for many women and their partners.

In some states, this will lead to spying on women’s reproduction, whether it is a miscarriage, an abortion or the health of the mother in rape or incest. This could lead to jail for her, her family, the doctor and any who support her.

As a Christian, I know that the Bible tells us to “seek justice, love mercy and to follow in the path of our God.” Besides the betrayal from the Supreme Court, is the betrayal of some Christians (mainly Republican Christians), their churches and political representatives. In their self-righteous condemnation of women, I see little justice or compassion.

November is the time to vote them out.

Jeanne Raymond

Corvallis

