Letter: Nothing in Bible is against abortion

People who describe themselves as pro-life often site their Christian faith as the reason for their belief, while conspicuously carrying a Bible.

Therefore, I think it is important to look at what the Bible actually says. First, the Bible never mentions abortion as such. However, there are a number of passages that are directly applicable to this question. Exodus 21 clearly states that causing the death of an unborn child is neither murder nor a crime.

However, causing the death of a pregnant woman under the exact same circumstances is murder punishable by death. Injuring that pregnant woman is also a crime punishable by the rule of an eye for an eye.

Related to this, the parable of the bridesmaids in Matthew 25 instructs all Christians to be prepared for the second coming. Matthew 24 talks about the end time and says in those days women should not be pregnant or nursing babies. Further, in Corinthians 7, Paul admonishes that being married and raising children distracts from the work of the Lord.

So, in sum, I find nothing in the Bible that supports the antiabortion position and much that supports the pro-choice position. I respect the right of people to oppose women’s right to choose abortion, but the Bible does not support that position.

Michael DeLollis

Corvallis