Letter: Nothing in 2A prevents regulation

As I write this, I’m waiting to hear if the leaked Supreme Court document suggesting the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade holds true, but also only a few hours after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

So, take heed, my fellow pro-lifers — especially those in elected office. It’s time to extend your support to preserving life beyond abortion.

Nothing in the Second Amendment forbids the regulation of firearms; in fact, it calls for a “well-regulated militia.” Reasonable gun control — registration, licensing, background checks and such things — is well within that boundary. We need that.

We also need to be prepared to help women with unwanted pregnancies. Open shelters and, if possible, our own homes to women in danger. Provide contraception, prenatal care, adoption aid and living expenses to make sure those children have food, shelter and medical care.

We need more aggressive investigation of and enforcement for sexual assault in all its forms, and more stigmatization toward doing the act (rather than toward receiving it).

We need social and emotional learning programs throughout a student’s school life, not separated from other learning.

We need more effective — and probably more aggressive — mental health treatment, especially as our youngsters are dealing with COVID-19, increased world violence and other stressors.

We need regulations and programs that will start removing poisons from our air, water and food.

If you’re seriously pro-life and not just anti-abortion, support that.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

