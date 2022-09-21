Letter: Not the only one to cancel subscription

I have been unhappy with the paper for quite some time.

However, with the massive changes that took effect Sept. 13, I will no longer tolerate such garbage and am canceling my subscription. I always enjoy “Dear Abby” … no more. The comics you’ve chosen are horrible, and what’s up with a half-page of comics?

Then there are the numerous articles about the same thing, just on two different pages, i.e., the Jones trial — same wording with a few extra words. This occurs daily. I personally don’t wish to read endless opinion columns from people in L.A., Boston, Philly, etc. You are just plain lazy by doing these columns day after fricking day.

What happened to the opinions of the community members you supposedly serve? We might get those one day per week.

You are clearly biased against Corvallis. There is little to no news about Corvallis nearly every day. You claim to be the Corvallis Gazette-Times, but that is a total lie.

If that isn’t bad enough, you endlessly print stories about communities in all other parts of the country. Certainly you can find stories pertaining to Oregon. I am sick of the obvious laziness of you and your staff — pretty sure a middle-schooler could pull news off the Associated Press wire and print it, which seems to be all you do.

Well, I have had my say, and I doubt you will print this. I bet I am not the only one to cancel their subscription.

Debbie Miller

Corvallis