 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Not right to move it 2 miles north

  • 0
Letters Stock

Let’s protest. I am 76, too old to plan it.

Do not do a Jan. 6th, but the county needs to know we want a say. A new courthouse and justice complex is an every 100 years decision; it’s going to make a big increase in all my taxes of trying to live on fixed-income retirement.

It’s just not right to move it 2 miles north out of town when there are three locations nearer, cheaper and with less parking required:

  • South Corvallis, everyone’s favorite, they really deserve it, need business, need investment, my favorite.
  • Fairgrounds. Another place needing a lot of TLC and investment, and already has a parking area.
  • Downtown, maybe northwest of Sixth Street and Harrison Boulevard, or similar eminent domain of houses.

$167 million or more is a lot of money; let’s spend less on buildings, more on people helping those under the Highway 34 Bridge.

People are also reading…

George Shaw, retired and 53 years in Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News