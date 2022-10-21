Letter: Not right to move it 2 miles north

Let’s protest. I am 76, too old to plan it.

Do not do a Jan. 6th, but the county needs to know we want a say. A new courthouse and justice complex is an every 100 years decision; it’s going to make a big increase in all my taxes of trying to live on fixed-income retirement.

It’s just not right to move it 2 miles north out of town when there are three locations nearer, cheaper and with less parking required:

South Corvallis, everyone’s favorite, they really deserve it, need business, need investment, my favorite.

Fairgrounds. Another place needing a lot of TLC and investment, and already has a parking area.

Downtown, maybe northwest of Sixth Street and Harrison Boulevard, or similar eminent domain of houses.

$167 million or more is a lot of money; let’s spend less on buildings, more on people helping those under the Highway 34 Bridge.

George Shaw, retired and 53 years in Corvallis