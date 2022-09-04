Letter: Not just greenies drive electric cars

In response to Mr. Ronald Garnett’s Aug. 31 letter “Who will be there for EV workforce?":

The average wage of U.S. auto workers is $25.13 per hour. The new electric vehicle incentives require increasing percentages of U.S. parts and assembly. American workers will be there to build and buy those EVs.

Not all EVs are $60,000 cars. The base price of a 2023 Bolt is $28,000. In addition, Oregon offers a $2,500 rebate for new EV cars. A rebate, not a tax credit. That is a very affordable car, whether gas or electric. I paid about $25,000 for my 2021 last year, with no federal tax credits.

It’s not just greenies who drive electric cars. Electricity is much cheaper than gas to power cars. And Oregon is already at 63% renewable energy.

I still stop at gas stations but just to wash my windshield.

Steve Eldridge

Philomath