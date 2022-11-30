Letter: Not all rivers are protected by act

As a native Oregonian, I grew up camping and hiking along the rivers and streams that flow through our public lands here.

These waterways are important not only to me but also to everyone who depends on them for drinking water, to salmon that migrate up them and to Oregon’s tourism and recreation industry. Some rivers are already protected by 1968’s Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, but many others are not.

One in particular is in our own backyard: the South Fork Alsea River. In February 2021, Sen. Ron Wyden introduced the River Democracy Act to protect this beautiful stream as well 4,700 miles of other rivers across the state.

It is my hope that Congress will quickly act to pass this act so that we and future generations can benefit from what these streams provide.

Sandy Riverman

Corvallis