Letter: Not all candidates are on each ballot

What I learned from the recent primary election really bothers me.

I consider myself nonpartisan. I want to vote for the person/issue, not the party. Therefore, I registered as an independent, thinking I would be able to vote that way. But that’s not the case. Because I registered as an independent, I was not allowed to vote for either a Democrat or a Republican. In essence I was not allowed to vote for the governor I wanted because they were not even on my ballot.

Why is which political party someone registers under more important than their vote counting? Every registered voter should be able to vote for anyone on the ballot, and every ballot should have every candidate running.

Kelly Morrison

Albany

