Letter: Nobody had heard of a mass shooting

Ms. Arthur-Young, in her May 22 letter (“Check out Lift Every Voice Oregon”), suggests there are ways to reduce gun violence without violating the Second Amendment.

She then suggests things that violate the Constitution.

I would suggest Ms. Arthur-Young read the Constitution. The amendment says the government shall not infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms. In simple English, anything that limits shape of the stock, capacity of the clip or type of weapon, or puts any other limitations on weapons, is an infringement.

Other parts of the Constitution are supposed to protect us from unreasonable search and seizure, assure us a trial with a jury of our peers, and give us the presumption of innocence, along with other protections. Red-flag laws and others violate these aspects of the Constitution.

I would consider some infringements on my rights for the sake of reduced violence if I could trust our government. I saw a post that said fewer than 17% of Americans trust their government. With politicians serving the 1%, the Patriot Act, the Espionage Act, and the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade, I’m surprised it’s not fewer.

Ms. Arthur-Young compared us to New Jersey. Instead, compare us to ourselves 60 years ago. Gun safety was taught in school classrooms. Families were two parents with one breadwinner, leaving one parent home to tend the kids. The 1% weren’t so greedy, meaning one breadwinner could provide for a family. And nobody had ever heard of a mass shooting.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0