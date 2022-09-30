Letter: No local sports in the sports section

Section B of the Sept. 21 issue of the paper, labeled SPORTS, included 10 pages, four of which were about sports. More troubling to me, not one word on any of those 10 pages was written by or written about anyone or any thing living in or happening in Linn or Benton county.

NOT ONE WORD. Instead it's simply cut-and-paste from the Associated Press and fill up the space.

Even though our cheerful, smiling, positive-spin editor is implicit in the content of our “local” print newspapers, displeasure should probably be directed toward the executive suite at Lee Enterprises from where our editor receives her marching orders. I doubt that she has a lot of input regards print content.

And I suspect the recurring feature YOUR GUIDE TO THE WEEK IN (fill in the sport of the day), that regularly occupies the entire Page B2 in our SPORTS section, also appears in every sports section in every print newspaper across the Lee Enterprises empire.

Wayne A. Burck

Albany