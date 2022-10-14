Letter: No earthquake info from Sheriff Duncan

Prior to the Oct. 7 earthquake near Lacomb, within the patrol area of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the last major earthquake to be felt in Linn County was the Spring Break Quake of 1993, when the epicenter was in Scotts Mills, Marion County.

For those of us in Linn County at the time of the 2022 quake, it was an unnerving experience. Most of us are concerned about the Big One and very concerned our local emergency services teams will not be sufficiently prepared to deal with the aftermath. Hopefully the Big One will not hit during an election year.

The current sheriff, fighting to retain her job because she is quickly losing ground, was so focused on using taxpayer dollars to campaign to save her position that she prioritized her campaign over publishing any information on the earthquake. You may have noticed there was no Linn County Sheriff’s Office press release, no mention on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, no notification from the emergency management office within the sheriff’s office, nothing.

Thank you, Sweet Home Police Department, for making public notification about the earthquake to calm your citizenry. What was the current sheriff up to? Posting the announcement of another campaign event for herself, on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, using public tax dollars to upsell her experience when she should have been concerned about us. Perfect example of the career politician Jon Raymond is challenging for sheriff.

Rodney David

Lebanon