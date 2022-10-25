Letter: Newton will protect workers, seniors

I am happy to endorse my neighbor and friend, Stephanie Newton, for Albany City Council.

As a mom, small business owner and community leader, Steph cares deeply about the future of Albany. She will bring a forward-looking perspective to the council and work for smart investments that will support Albany as a thriving community that all can call home.

With over a decade of experience helping small businesses thrive, she will continue to support local businesses and entrepreneurship to bring family-wage jobs to Albany.

As chair of the Disability Justice Caucus and chair of the Human Relations Commission, she has worked to increase access and support human rights in our community. She will protect our workers, seniors and vulnerable citizens. I am proud to call her my neighbor and friend.

Pat Kight

Albany