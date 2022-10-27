Letter: Newton shares a passion for Albany

Having lived in Albany for seven years, I have come to love this city, from the Carnegie Library to the historic district and the vibrant array of downtown businesses.

So, when I vote for city councilor, I want to vote for someone who shares the same passion for our beautiful town. For that reason, I am over the moon excited to have the opportunity to vote for Steph Newton for City Council.

Steph knows what it’s like to live and raise a family here; she understands the real problems that families are facing day to day. She is an avid supporter of our parks, libraries and other third spaces, and understands that investments in our infrastructure are the key to a strong community.

Besides her many experiences and accolades, Steph is just an amazing and hardworking person who I am proud to count on as a neighbor and friend.

Please join me in voting for Steph Newton for city councilor Ward 1.

Alyssa Nydegger

Albany