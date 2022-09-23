Letter: Needing a lesson in demographics

Just finished the Sept. 18 Sunday Comics. No Crankshaft and no Baby Blues. Instead, three insipid, poorly drawn "new" strips for our enjoyment. The Argyle Sweater, Dog Gone Funnix and The Born Loser???

Have whoever picks comics get with your marketing department and have a lesson of demographics. You have an older base who still pay for and read the paper and who emphasize with strips like Pickles and Crankshaft because we experience those things every day.

And Baby Blues not only brings back memories of when our 50-something kids were little but now resonates with our interactions with grandchildren. Poor, poor thinking if keeping your older base is important to the paper.

Lio and Baldo? OK, worth a try out. At least they are well drawn.

William Buckley

Corvallis