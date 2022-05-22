 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nation in throes of addiction behavior

I wish I could tell America about addiction, how it is a disease that affects people to different degrees.

But once inflicted, the need will grow and eventually become a hole in your being that can never be filled. Toward the end stage, if untreated, we will lie, cheat, steal and even murder. We will enlist others, appealing to their nurturance, so they too must help fill our need. They also have succumbed to the illness.

I wish I could tell America how there is hope, but recovery is hard. It requires rigorous self-honesty. Not the kind of honesty that embarrasses others but the kind that says, “I’m wrong. I can’t do this anymore; I need help.”

I wish I could tell America that we as a nation are in the throes of addiction behavior. I cannot. Denial is a symptom of this disease. All I can do is share my experience, strength and hope.

R.T. Mitchell

Philomath

