I have read the several articles published since the incident between the Oregon State University bicyclist and the Oregon State Police trooper and my first reaction to the NAACP's recent statement is that the organization is awfully quick to play the race card.
I believe that Corvallis is a welcoming and inclusive place and I think our officials including those who protect and serve are very aware of how their actions might be perceived and frankly I am insulted by the NAACP’s assertion. To conclude: If the young woman in question had shown even a modicum of respect for an officer would we even be talking about this?
Keith Laxton
Corvallis (Oct. 22)